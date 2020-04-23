Beshear announces 161 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that more than 1,000 people were tested for the coronavirus just at the four designated Kroger locations around the state Thursday.
During his media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear gave the daily and three-day totals for the four testing sites that wrapped up operations Thursday:
+ Madisonville: 300 tested today, 747 for the three days
+ Paducah: 221, 521
+ Somerset: 212, 671
+ Pikeville: 276, 683
In all, 2,622 tests were administered at the Kroger locations this week, including 1,009 Thursday.
Four new testing sites will open Monday, including in Louisville and Lexington. Those sites will be open Monday through Friday. Sites in Owensboro and Bowling Green will offer testing Tuesday through Thursday. Anyone interested in getting tested can do so, but must register in advance by clicking here.
A Lexington-area Walgreens will offer testing to health-care workers and first responders starting Friday. Click here for more details.
Also Thursday, Beshear reported 161 new cases, pushing the state total to 3,481. Seventy-five of those new cases involve patients from Jefferson County.
The governor also confirmed six more deaths, advancing the total to 191. Two of those deaths were in Jefferson County -- a 77-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.
Beshear also shared additional statistics of note:
+ The state has tested 42,844 Kentuckians
+ 1,115 Kentuckians have been hospitalized; 302 are currently hospitalized
+ 570 Kentuckians have been in an ICU; 163 are currently in an ICU
Beshear noted that 1,335 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
Beshear also followed up on Wednesday’s announcement that some health clinics and medical offices will be allowed to re-open Monday as part of the state’s gradual return to normal. Those non-urgent health care providers that will be able to open are physical therapy and chiropractic offices, optometrists and dental offices, among others.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.