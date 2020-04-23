Council members, mayor hopeful federal relief will help with budget

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After budget cuts last year, Louisville Metro Government is expecting a massive loss in revenue not only for this year but for next year, too.
“Until this pandemic hit, we actually looked like this budget year was going to be a lot simpler,” Metro Councilman Kevin Kramer told WAVE 3 News. “Obviously that’s not going to be the case so it’s going to be a struggle.”
In the wake of widespread layoffs, city taxes are projected to rake in $46 million less to wrap up the 2020 budget and $69 million less than what was projected for next year.
"There is simply no way to absorb this level of loss without considering a significant tax increase or reducing every single agency of metro government including our top priority of public safety since it makes up over 60 percent of our budget," Mayor Greg Fischer said during his budget address Thursday.
Council members know because of the pandemic, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the budget and things may still change after the budget is due on July 1.
"This particular budget is going to be unlike any budget we have ever had," Metro Council President David James said.
Mayor Greg Fischer presented a continuation budget Thursday, while the city deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Fischer is proposing combining a projected $594.4 million in tax revenue with $7.7 million of non-recurring funds and using $19 million from the city's "rainy day" account to try to keep the city funded for the next fiscal year without any major cuts. The city would also use about $27 million from the "rainy day" funds for the current fiscal year.
Metro Council members, however, are a bit concerned about dipping into the fund too much.
“Borrowing that amount of money would take decades to pay back,” Councilman Markus Winkler said. “So, I think we need to have consideration for how we would pay that back.”
"I think using some of the rainy day fund is inevitable at this point but you know there is a limit to how much we can prudently use and how quickly we are going to have to make some of these serious cuts," Councilman Bill Hollander added.
Fischer and council members agree federal relief would help prevent slashing services and staff even more.
"American cities must receive federal relief to make sure our residents have police, fire, emergency, public health, housing, sanitation and other services to recover from this crisis," Fischer said.
Metro Council will start budget hearings on April 30.
