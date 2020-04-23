Council members, mayor hopeful federal relief will help with budget

Mayor Greg Fischer presented a continuation budget Thursday, while the city deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Fischer is proposing combining a projected $594.4 million in tax revenue with $7.7 million of non-recurring funds and using $19 million from the city's "rainy day" account to try to keep the city funded for the next fiscal year without any major cuts. The city would also use about $27 million from the "rainy day" funds for the current fiscal year.