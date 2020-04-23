Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Greenbelt Hwy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD confirms a woman has life-threatening injuries following a single-car crash on Greenbelt Highway near Logistics Drive.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman driving a silver SUV northbound on Greenbelt Highway swerved to avoid hitting another car turning in front of her. The driver then over-corrected, her SUV flipped over and she was ejected.
The driver was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment.
There were no other passengers in her car, and no one else was hurt.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.