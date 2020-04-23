Fischer predicts massive budget shortfall, deep cuts, higher taxes with no federal assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is calling on the federal government to provide relief as he announced a predicted revenue shortfall for the city totaling $115 million from now until the end of the next fiscal year.
Fischer on Thursday described the budget as a “continuation budget” due to a lack of clarity on what kind of federal assistance might be made available to cities. He called the lack of clarity the “No. 1 issue” in planning the budget.
“How much money will be coming from the federal government, and do we have the flexibility to use it for how we need it?” Fischer asked.
Fischer described a $46 million drop in revenue for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
He predicted an even greater shortfall of $69 million during the next fiscal year, as well as deep cuts to services if there is no federal relief.
“I’m calling on our citizens to make sure our federal delegation understands the importance of Washington doing its job,” Fischer said, “to make sure that our city can continue these vital services in what are obviously very trying times for people from a health standpoint, a financial standpoint and the social service standpoint.”
Fischer made the remarks to reporters Thursday morning, in an embargoed briefing prior to unveiling his budget plans to the Metro Council.
On Wednesday, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said he favored cities pursuing bankruptcy over a federal bailout. Fischer said he was surprised by the comment, adding that talks with McConnell’s team were ongoing.
“He’s at the table where these decisions are being made,” Fischer said. “Leader McConnell can make a lot of this happen if it is a priority to him. So as I talk to him I’ll be anxious to see what his perspective on all of this is.”
Fischer did not rule out the possibility of future tax increases without federal funding.
“I just hope that is not the case,” Fischer said. “This is not the time to be talking about a tax increase, and that would be the very last step we would have to go down. And that would be after there’s all kinds of failure of other things at other levels, and I just hope and pray that we don’t get there.”
Fischer pointed to the impact of cuts forced by last year’s $25-million deficit. He said the city is now facing the possibility of cuts that are three times greater.
Nearly 400 Metro employees already have been furloughed, and without federal funding, Fischer said he anticipates more furloughs and layoffs.
“Is now the time for cities to cut police officers, paramedics or emergency management personnel? … Of course not,” Fischer said. “But that is what we face, right here in Louisville, and in every city around the nation, if Congress and the White House do not step up.”
