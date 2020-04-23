Former Card, Wood Breaks Down Becton on Draft Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Draft night is the night that will change former University of Louisville offensive lineman, Mekhi Becton’s life forever. It will also be incredibly stressful. Fellow former U of L offensive lineman and long time Buffalo Bill, Eric Wood knows exactly what Becton is going through. “He could be waiting around. He could fall off the board early. It’s always tough to tell because all of these NFL teams and their GM’s hold their cards so tight to the vest,” said Wood.