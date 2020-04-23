Former Card, Wood Breaks Down Becton on Draft Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Draft night is the night that will change former University of Louisville offensive lineman, Mekhi Becton’s life forever. It will also be incredibly stressful. Fellow former U of L offensive lineman and long time Buffalo Bill, Eric Wood knows exactly what Becton is going through. “He could be waiting around. He could fall off the board early. It’s always tough to tell because all of these NFL teams and their GM’s hold their cards so tight to the vest,” said Wood.
Like Becton, Wood was an offensive lineman expected to go in the first round back in 2009, except Wood went late in the first round which meant a lot of waiting. “Man, it’s an anticipation process, and I was at the tail end of the first round, so I waited around a while,” said Wood.
Along with his unbelievable size, strength, and speed, one of the things NFL scouts love about Mekhi Becton is his motor. “When you’re 6′7″, 365 pounds, finishing plays is not easy. You get tired when you’re that big. Trust me,” said Wood. “You know, he does things at 355-360 pounds that 290-300 pound players do,” said U of L offensive coordinator, Dwayne Ledford.
Becton joins a growing list of U of L offensive linemen to play in the NFL. A fraternity that Wood is extremely proud of. “It’s awesome. I’m excited for Mekhi to kinda carry on that tradition,” said Wood.
