Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw is retiring after winning two national championships in 33 years with the Irish. The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, with 842 coming at Notre Dame. McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. Her national championships were won in 2001 and 2018. She says it was time for a change.