How to register for COVID-19 testing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When it comes to coronavirus testing, now, anyone can go to certain sites in Kentucky. In Louisville, Kroger will begin administering tests at one of those sites Monday in Shawnee Park. That means you don’t have to show symptoms or be in a vulnerable group to qualify. Workers will also be giving out hand sanitizer and masks to those getting tested.
Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced capacity would be ramping up. Come next week, the state's goal is to start testing about 20,000 people a week. So far, just over 36,000 people have been tested since the start of the pandemic.
"To give you an idea about how it is possible, but it will take a little bit of time to get there, we had a 7 percent increase in our overall testing between yesterday and today," Beshear said Wednesday.
In Louisville, the Shawnee Park testing site will operate Monday through Friday. Beshear said the goal is complete 3,000 tests at Kroger administered locations over the next two weeks.
"In all of our drive thru testing, as well, we will now test anybody that wants a test," he said.
So, for the Shawnee Park Kroger testing location, which is the one in our area open to anyone, how do you sign up?
First go to KrogerHealth.com/covidtesting. On the homepage, a virtual assessment guide will ask screening questions. Even if you don’t have severe symptoms, you’ll be able to schedule a test. Once you answer the initial questions, you’ll be directed to another web page. A four step process asks you to give your consent, pick a location, fill out your information and schedule an appointment.
Patients must sign up by going to the website before showing up at Shawnee Park location to have a test administered.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.