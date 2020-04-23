Howard Talks About LIfe at UK

Now, when it comes to the rivalry with the University of Louisville, Rhyne Howard has a different perspective, because she’s one of the rare athletes who’s played for both coaches. She plays for Matthew Mitchell at the UK, but she played for U of L head coach, Jeff Walz when he coached Team USA. “It was great to learn from a different coach. They’re kinda similar in ways in like, Coach Walz always let us play,” said Howard.