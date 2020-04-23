Howard Talks About LIfe at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Kentucky sophomore, Rhyne Howard has been a force since arriving in Lexington. After a breakout freshman year, Howard followed that up by becoming a finalist for National Player of the Year, despite opposing teams focusing on her every game. “Sophomore year, seeing that I had a great freshman year, they put the focus on me,” said Howard.
Listed at 6′2″, Howard would normally play in the post, but she’s a guard. Skills she credits her mother for developing. “My mom didn’t want to just throw me in the post, because that’s what happened with her. So, she would always would get me to train, and guard moves and stuff like that,” said Howard.
Now, when it comes to the rivalry with the University of Louisville, Rhyne Howard has a different perspective, because she’s one of the rare athletes who’s played for both coaches. She plays for Matthew Mitchell at the UK, but she played for U of L head coach, Jeff Walz when he coached Team USA. “It was great to learn from a different coach. They’re kinda similar in ways in like, Coach Walz always let us play,” said Howard.
In her free time, Howard plays video games such as NBA 2-K, and she has a little something for the UK Hoops at Home Champ, Immanuel Quickley. “Whenever he wants the smoke, he can get it,” said Howard as she threw down the challenge.
