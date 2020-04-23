1 injured in shooting on South 31st Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting on South 31st Street.
A Metrosafe spokesperson said a call came in around 7:05 p.m. Thursday from the 1600 block of South 31st Street. On scene, police found a person that had been shot.
The victim was expected to be transported to University Hospital and has not been identified.
No word on the victim’s condition.
Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.
