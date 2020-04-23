JBS makes another round of meat donations in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The donations are rolling in across WAVE Country. Community members, companies and organizations are stepping up, opening their hands and wallets to help each other during the pandemic.
JBS Food Distribution has donated another round of pork to help the thousands of families struggling to make ends meet.
A few weeks ago, JBS donated 1,000 pounds of meat. District Four Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said the company didn't want to wait any longer to help its neighbors. Today, JBS donated an additional 2,000 pounds to local centers, churches and Dare to Care.
"We need all the food you can possibly donate to the community to go all across Jefferson County,” Smith said.
Smith said her district needs these donations because she represents one of the poorest ZIP codes in the United States and protein is the hardest thing for food banks to get because it’s expensive.
