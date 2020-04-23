Kroger employees test positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thirteen Kroger employees across several regional stores, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Kroger officials said they are doing everything they can to make sure their employees and shoppers are safe. Employees must take their temperature before coming to work and they are spending more time cleaning and sanitizing stores.
At least one employee tested positive at the Kroger on La Grange Road in Oldham County, along with the Kroger on Taylorsville Road and New Albany Plaza in southern Indiana.
Other stores in Lexington, Owensboro and Campbellsville also had an employee test positive.
Some of these workers have recovered and are back at work.
