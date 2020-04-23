LMPD: 1 man dead after self-transporting to hospital with gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating an apparent homicide after two men showed up at Audubon Hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed the men self-transported to the hospital with injuries around 9:15 p.m. where one later died.
The condition of the second man has not been revealed.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.