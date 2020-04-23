Louisville Fire responding to 50 percent more calls than this time last year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department said Thursday that it has responded to 50 percent more calls in recent weeks than that did during the same time last year.
While cooking remains the leading cause of house fires, it's not always smoke alarms Louisville Fire is responding to.
Holly Hillerich-Clark and her family were awakened by a carbon monoxide detector in their house in Louisville recently. She said she was quickly in contact with Don Kerr, an emergency dispatcher from ADT in Jacksonville, Fla.
“I kind of panicked a little bit, and he was very calm and very concerned,” Hillerich-Clark said. “And I said, ‘What should I do?' And he said in a very calm voice, ‘You need to get your family and go outside right now, and I will call 911.'”
Louisville firefighters responded to the home and made sure it was safe.
After firefighters’ actions that day, ADT donated a check of $2,500 to the Louisville Fire Department. Hillerich-Clark matched that donation.
The $5,000 will go toward buying portable gas detectors like the ones firefighters used when they got to Hillerich-Clark’s home, and the rest will go toward smoke detectors.
Louisville Fire says during these times, it’s important to monitor everything you’re doing extra closely.
When you’re cooking, keep an eye on your surroundings and your children, and keep them away from the stove or oven.
Also, just like smoke detectors, install and test carbon monoxide detectors once a month.
