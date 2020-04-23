Man charged in shooting following crash

LOUIVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of shooting someone then crashing a vehicle in downtown Louisville.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Oak Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday on a ShotSpotter alert, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Shortly after, a victim was taken to Jewish Hospital Downtown with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Around the same time, officers were called to a report of a crash at Floyd and Jacob streets. Police determined the shooting and crash were related.
One of the people in the vehicle, Dryden Fetzer, 23, was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case.
