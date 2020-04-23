Man found dead on Grinstead Drive, foul play suspected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead after an apparent shooting in Louisville Thursday night.
According to a Metrosafe spokesperson, officers responded to the area of Grinstead Drive and Bayly Drive on a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m.
Later, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead inside a vehicle.
Foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information should call or text (502) 574-LMPD to leave an anonymous tip.
