Nightly Mt. Washington fireworks display honors COVID-19 victims

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Mt. Washington man is making serious noise to honor the victims of COVID-19.
Michael Chisolm’s new nightly routine begins at 8:45 p.m. as he walks from the front door of his home into the middle of the streets. Then, he sets down fireworks - one for each Kentuckian to die that day from the coronavirus - says a prayer and lights the fuse.
On Wednesday, Chisolm set off 14 fireworks.
“Every time one of them goes off, we’ve lost one of our Kentuckians," Chisolm said. “It’s pretty hard. You’re counting off somebody’s death. This virus is something like I’ve never seen and you know it’s just pretty crazy how rampant this is going.”
The idea sparked in Chisolm’s head while sitting at home, looking for a way to help others. He noticed some leftover fireworks lying around his house. He started lighting them that night. Three weeks later, it’s causing quite a boom in his neighborhood.
“I’ve had people call me and say, or message me, and ask me if they can just drop them off," Chisolm said. "I give them my address, and they show up and there’s a box of fireworks outside of my porch. They’re just telling me thank you for what you’re doing.”
This week, Chisolm’s homemade memorial became personal. His father died of old age, but the coronavirus prevented his family from giving him a proper funeral. Instead, Chisolm lit an extra firework.
“That was hard...that was hard,” Chisolm said. “The last one, I told him, ‘this is for you and I’ll see you when I get there,’ because that’s about as close to a goodbye as I’m going to get.”
After the last burst goes off, the ashes smolder on the concrete for a few more minutes. Chisolm cleans up and walks back inside his home, hoping his message made noise.
“I’m sorry that you’re going through this," Chisolm said. "I’m sorry that your families are going through this. We’re praying for you. It’s going to get better. And it’s going to end.”
Chisolm plans to continue the nightly display until he runs out of fireworks.
