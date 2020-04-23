53 positive COVID-19 cases reported at Tyson Foods plant in Henderson Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - According to Clay Horton with the Green River District Health Department, the Tyson Foods plant in Henderson County has 53 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Horton told 14 News that health officials have reached out to the individuals who have tested positive to figure out who the employees have been in close contact with.
Horton says the number of confirmed cases at the plant has risen significantly over the last few days for a couple of reasons.
For starters, Horton says not only do many of the workers have close contact with each other, but several employees even carpool together.
Horton told 14 News that he expects the number of confirmed cases at the plant to increase over the next few days. Horton says health officials are working closely with Tyson to mitigate the situation.
Health officials say it’s a similar situation at the Perdue Facility, which is a turkey producer in Ohio County.
