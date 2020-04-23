PROGRAM ALERT: Triple Crown winners to race (virtually) on first Saturday in May

“For many fans around the country, the first Saturday in May has become a part of their family’s yearly traditions,” Churchill Downs Racetrack president Kevin Flanery said. “While we eagerly look forward to the 146th Kentucky Derby this year on the first Saturday in September, we will celebrate the annual excitement of our traditional date with our fans and community by offering ways for us to join together for a great cause. Our fans will be captivated by the realistic view of the virtual race and we can debate, as we do each year, our favorite to win.”