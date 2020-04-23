Staff celebrates as hospital’s first COVID-19 ventilator patient released

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) – The medical staff cheered as their first COVID-19 patient who was placed on a ventilator was released.
Schneck Medical Center posted the video on its Facebook page Wednesday of Rita Hinners being wheeled toward the hospital exit.
Following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders, Schneck Medical Center will provide services for anyone with urgent needs, including respiratory illness patients and testing for COVID-19, beginning on April 27. For more information, click here.
