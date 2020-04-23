Staff celebrates as hospital’s first COVID-19 ventilator patient released

Schneck Medical Center (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | April 23, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 9:12 AM

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) – The medical staff cheered as their first COVID-19 patient who was placed on a ventilator was released.

Schneck Medical Center posted the video on its Facebook page Wednesday of Rita Hinners being wheeled toward the hospital exit.

Celebrating with Rita Hinners today as she is released from Schneck Medical Center. As the first COVID—19 positive patient placed on a ventilator at SMC, we are thrilled to mark this milestone in her recovery. Congrats, Rita!

Following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders, Schneck Medical Center will provide services for anyone with urgent needs, including respiratory illness patients and testing for COVID-19, beginning on April 27. For more information, click here.

