StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

SYSTEM 2: Arrives Saturday as another low pressure that will cross WAVE Country. There will be a risk for strong t-storms once again on its SE side of the track but the data is varying on whether that will be in KY or TN. We still need to watch that. It will be a breezy day with periods of rain otherwise. The strongest of wind gusts look to be on the “cooler” side of the low Saturday night. Gusts up to 35 mph will be possible.