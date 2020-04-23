StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

SYSTEM 1: The core of it is crossing Southern Missouri as of this blog. Its outer bands in our area now will continue to pivot a steady/moderate rain at times while others see more scattered showers. We’ll need to watch when the core crosses into central KY later this afternoon. If there is enough fuel, a few strong t-storm cells may pop up. This risk looks to be south of the BG Parkway right now. We’ll watch it.
BREAK: We are still on track for a break in the rain Friday but getting sun breaks will be a challenge. We have a chance to see some roughly around lunch through the mid-afternoon. If we do, temperatures will quickly jump into the mid 70s. Otherwise, highs in the 60s will be more likely. Not bad either way really.
SYSTEM 2: Arrives Saturday as another low pressure that will cross WAVE Country. There will be a risk for strong t-storms once again on its SE side of the track but the data is varying on whether that will be in KY or TN. We still need to watch that. It will be a breezy day with periods of rain otherwise. The strongest of wind gusts look to be on the “cooler” side of the low Saturday night. Gusts up to 35 mph will be possible.
ANOTHER BREAK? Low clouds/drizzle will try to break up on Sunday but it appears not everyone in our area will be that lucky. If you are east of I-65, your risk for a cloudy/cool Sunday is still there. If you are west, some sunshine is expected with a jump into the 60s.
The video today will cover the systems above PLUS a look at how next week is trending...
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.