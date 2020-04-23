Sweet Peaches owner gives away soup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of a restaurant in west Louisville gave away healthy meals to anyone who wanted one.
Sweet Peaches owner Pamela Haines said she read more African-Americans were being affected by the novel coronavirus and wanted to do something to promote health in her community.
Haines used eleven healthy ingredients to create a vegetable beef soup and gave it out for free Wednesday.
Haines was prepared to hand out 150 servings and plans to do a healthy soup giveaway at Sweet Peaches each Wednesday.
Haines said she was grateful to Restaurant Depot for the containers and One West for the funding.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.