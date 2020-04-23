‘That’s what keeps me up at night’: Lt. Gov. Coleman speaks on unemployment filing frustrations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In Kentucky, more than 500,000 people have filed for unemployment, overwhelming the system. Around 75,000 of them still don’t know when they’ll see any money.
“I’ve been trying to get through for three weeks now, persistently, because I’m a very persistent person,” Caroline Jessee said.
Jessee doesn’t have any other options.
“We’re coming up on six weeks,” she said. “Six weeks with nothing.”
The hairdresser is currently living paycheck to paycheck. She moved in with her daughter, a single mother, to help her pay the bills and said she is getting desperate.
She filed for unemployment on March 19 when her salon closed, and online it tells her there are no issues with her claim.
“It tells me how much money is in there, and it tells me how much I’m expected to get a week,” Jessee said.
But she hasn’t seen a dime. She calls the unemployment office but never gets through to anyone that can access her claim and help her. She said the one time she did get through, the call got disconnected and she never got a call back.
Now when she tries, she just gets a recording.
“They’ll just ask for your number and say that they’ve been experiencing some really high volumes,” Jessee said. “Nobody’s gotten back with me, and I put my number in every single day for at least two weeks now.”
It’s frustrating for the hairdresser, who says she knows people who applied after her and have already gotten paid.
“They’re frustrated, and I understand that. I’m not gonna sit here and tell you that they shouldn’t be because I would be if I was them,” Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman told WAVE News.
Coleman said 85 percent of claims have been processed, nearing a $1 billion. However, there’s still 15 percent, who have been overlooked. Coleman said there are many factors why, and the main reason is that each claim is different.
“That’s what’s taking so long, it’s because we have to get individualized attention to everyone our folks,” Coleman said.
The lieutenant governor said just recently staff worked until 4 a.m. to fix a system glitch that freed up payments to 26,000 people.
Mistakes made by people filing can also gum up the works, like entering a wrong number in your social or by filing a second time.
“Whether it’s a human error, whether it’s a technical error, we’re looking at every angle and continuing to work on all of these back logs that have happened,” Coleman said.
Coleman confirmed the offices are tackling the backlog from the earliest file dates, but she said there is no way to tell how long that will take.
“The governor has asked for grace, and I have too, and I understand that if you are in a tough financial situation that’s not what you want to hear,” Coleman said. “You are our focus and we are going to keep working until we are able to give you what you need.”
