UofL offensive lineman Mekhi Becton picked #11 by New York Jets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - He is a mountain of man and now he gets the chance to take a bite out of the Big Apple.
The New York Jets made former UofL offensive lineman Mekhi Becton the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Becton, who stands 6′7″ and weighs over 360 pounds, ran a 5.10 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine in February. After that performance he vaulted up draft boards.
He was 16th first round selection in UofL history and the eighth since 2014.
Only two Cards, Ken Kortas, who went #9 in 1964, and Amobi Okoye, who went #10 in 2007, were higher selections than Becton. He becomes the top pick of former UofL offensive lineman, topping Bruce Armstrong, the #23 pick in 1987. Eric Wood went #28 in 2009.
“I can’t express how happy I am for Mekhi and his family to be a first round selection,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “There aren’t that many people that are that big that can move the way that he does, and he has such a bright future.”
Becton is the 22nd UofL player to be picked in the NFL Draft since 2014.
