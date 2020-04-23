UofL program to decontaminate N95 masks begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has begun a decontamination program to alleviate the shortage of masks for healthcare workers who deal with confirmed or possible COVID-19 patients.
The N95 Decontamination Program, which was announced April 11 by Mayor Greg Fischer, will use vaporized hydrogen peroxide to sterilize the respirators, which protect health care workers from up to 95 percent of small particles, including viruses.
Up to 7,000 N95 masks per day can be sterilized and safely reused by health care workers. Each mask, which is normally discarded after a single use, can be decontaminated and reused up to 20 times before being discarded.
Because of the critical shortage of N95 respirators, the CDC is not objecting to reuse of masks that have been decontaminated under the emergency circumstances, using processes that have been proven to be effective.
At each participating facility, the used N95 masks are put into a dedicated containers that when filled is sealed, decontaminated, and picked up by UofL staff members. The container is brought to the Kosair Charities Clinical and Translational Research building on UofL’s Health Sciences Center campus to undergo the decontamination process.
Once the decontamination process is complete, each mask goes through a quality control check before being boxed up and returned to the facility where is was collected. The masks are also given a tally mark indicating how many times it has undergone decontamination.
UofL says more than 30 organizations and facilities in Louisville, southern Indiana, Lexington and northern Kentucky have expressed interest in participating or applied on the project’s website.
There is no charge to hospitals and other participating organizations for the decontamination program, which has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund that will support operational costs. Donations are being accepted to help defray the costs of equipment and supplies.
