UofL researchers cautiously optimistic for possible FDA approval

University of Louisville researchers now have two new weapons on their side in the fight against the coronavirus -- excitement and hope.
There’s a possibility that technology used to fight some cancers may also block the virus that has caused a worldwide pandemic. The UofL researchers are hopeful to get FDA approval in weeks or months to start clinical trials treating patients with the coronavirus.
“As soon as I heard about it, I started to think about ways I could help,” UofL’s Dr. Paula Bates said. “That’s when I realized that maybe the work I had been doing in the past toward developing anti-cancer drugs could actually be useful to treat coronavirus.”
That past cancer work revolved around a synthetic piece of DNA, or aptamer, that works like an antibody.
“The way it works is to recognize a specific protein in a cell or on the surface of a cell," Bates said.
Binding with that protein nucleolin, it may block the coronavirus from reproducing in cells. Bates, who discovered the aptamer with UofL’s John Trent and Don Miller, said she called UofL colleague Kenneth Palmer, who runs the regional biocontainment lab, one of the few facilities nationwide approved to a work on coronavirus.
“Only a few have been lucky enough to work with scientists who do this kind of coronavirus research to test their ideas,” Bates said. “So we could do it because of this regional biocontainment lab we have here in Louisville.”
Bates added that Palmer found low doses of their drug that blocked the virus. Another plus? It has already safely tested in cancer patients with few side effects.
“It might speed things up a bit,” Bates said when it comes to the coronavirus. “It might allow us to get into clinical trials with the coronavirus faster than trying to find a new drug from scratch.”
Bates added she’s cautiously optimistic that they’ll be given a green light to start trials sometime in the near future.
