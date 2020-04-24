Behind the Forecast: Study finds parts of the US in potential megadrought

Using data from thousands of trees, found thousands of droughts throughout history. Four were megadroughts that lasted decades: during the late 800s, the mid-1100s, the 1200s, and the late 1500s. These were compared to soil moisture records from 2000 to 2018. They found that the current drought was outpacing the three earliest megadroughts. They also determined that this megadrought was affecting a larger area of land more consistently than any of the previous droughts; they blame global warming for this fact.