Beshear announces coronavirus testing site at Walmart store in Louisville

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the Walmart store at 2020 Bashford Manor Lane in Louisville will start offering coronavirus testing Wednesday.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said the Walmart location will offer the tests to first-responders, health care workers and anyone age 18 or older. Anyone interested in being tested there will be required to register in advance at this link.
The testing will be available seven days a week, starting Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The governor also said test results would be available within 24-48 hours. Walmart hopes to test between 150-200 people per day until its supplies run out.
Beshear also announced the commutations of 352 inmates across the state because of fears they are at-risk of contracting the coronavirus. The governor said they are all non-violent, non-sexual offenders with fewer than five years remaining on their sentences.
“This isn’t something that we take lightly,” Beshear said. “But we know this virus can get in these facilities. In a worldwide pandemic, we have to take these kinds of steps to protect our people.”
This story is being updated.
