COVID-19 testing sites in WAVE Country
By WAVE3.com Staff | April 24, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 9:38 PM

Coronavirus testing sites are available in Kentuckiana. These locations will continually be updated.

LOUISVILLE

Walmart (Drive-thru testing): April 29

  • Bashford Manor Lane
  • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Must be 18 and up with symptoms to be tested
  • Healthcare workers and first responders with or without symptoms may be tested

Shawnee Park (Drive-thru testing): Monday – Friday, starting April 27

  • 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • *Must pre-register here*

ELIZABETHTOWN

Respiratory Viral Evaluation Clinic (RVEC)

  • 1004 Woodland Drive
  • *Testing is only available by appointment to patients referred by a healthcare provider or via the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, (270) 979-7777*

BRANDENBURG

Meade County Family Medicine

  • 534 Hillcrest Drive
  • *Testing is only available by appointment to patients referred by a healthcare provider or via the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, (270) 979-7777*

BARDSTOWN

Bardstown Family Medical Center

  • 3615 East John Rowan Blvd.
  • *Testing is only available by appointment to patients referred by a healthcare provider or via the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, (270) 979-7777*

