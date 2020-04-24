COVID-19 testing sites in WAVE Country

Coronavirus testing sites are available in Kentuckiana. These locations will continually be updated.
Walmart (Drive-thru testing): April 29
- Bashford Manor Lane
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Must be 18 and up with symptoms to be tested
- Healthcare workers and first responders with or without symptoms may be tested
Shawnee Park (Drive-thru testing): Monday – Friday, starting April 27
- 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- *Must pre-register here*
Respiratory Viral Evaluation Clinic (RVEC)
- 1004 Woodland Drive
- *Testing is only available by appointment to patients referred by a healthcare provider or via the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, (270) 979-7777*
Meade County Family Medicine
- 534 Hillcrest Drive
- *Testing is only available by appointment to patients referred by a healthcare provider or via the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, (270) 979-7777*
Bardstown Family Medical Center
- 3615 East John Rowan Blvd.
- *Testing is only available by appointment to patients referred by a healthcare provider or via the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, (270) 979-7777*
