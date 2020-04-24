Executive Order: Kentucky voters to use absentee ballots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – People who are registered to vote in the state of Kentucky will vote using mail-in absentee ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an Executive Order.
Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday an Executive Order that outlined how elections scheduled for June 23 would be conducted had been issued.
“Today’s Executive Order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot,” Beshear said. “While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic.”
The Executive Order states the Board of Elections will create an online portal where voters can request an absentee ballot. Postcards explaining the process will be sent out.
“Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health,” Adams said. “I’m grateful to Governor Beshear for his leadership, and his working in good faith with me toward ensuring a successful and safe election.”
Beshear and Adams said they are also looking at a possible drive-thru voting option for those who cannot vote by mail.
