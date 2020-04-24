Fatal crash reported on 1-65 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg is investigating a crash that killed at least one person and has shut down I-65 southbound.
ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said the crash was reported around 11:15 p.m. near mile marker 7 in Clark County. It reportedly involved a semi truck and a car broken down on the road.
Traffic is being diverted off at mile marker 9.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, and the cause of the accident has not yet been revealed.
This story will be updated.
