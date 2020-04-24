First week of Shawnee Park COVID-19 testing fully booked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A road block was set up Friday morning to prevent cars from entering Shawnee Park. Vehicle traffic will not be allowed in the area through May 9 as healthcare workers administer drive-thru COVID-19 tests to patients.
Kroger leaders said more than 1500 people have already signed up for testing at Shawnee Park. Louisville Metro leaders said the goal is to provide 330 tests per day over the next two weeks.
Kroger Health originally opened up just next Monday and Tuesday for scheduling, but those days booked up quickly. So, Thursday evening, they opened the rest of next week for scheduling. Now, no available appointments remain in the first week of testing.
A company spokesperson said they are no longer scheduling appointments at the site for the week of April 27 through May 1.
According to Kroger, week two registration will begin April 29th, which is when people can schedule for May 4th.
Each following day of testing will open for scheduling five days ahead of time, but this may be adjusted to volume.
The park will be open to pedestrians on weekends, but closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
