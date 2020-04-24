Fischer confirms 39 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday announced 39 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the Jefferson County total to 1,044.
Fischer said there were no new deaths to report Friday.
“Keep acting like you have the virus,” the mayor urged viewers of his daily video briefing. “It’s the best way to reduce the spread of the disease.”
Fischer said 496 Jefferson County residents have recovered from the virus that has killed nearly 200,000 people around the world this year.
Fischer also repeated the good news that only 12 first-responders have tested positive for the coronavirus, 10 of whom already have returned to work. The remaining two patients are still recovering at home.
A total of 98 LMDC inmates have been tested. Ninety-four of those results have come back negative, and the other four are pending.
Fischer made another announcement regarding Monday’s debut of a 10-day offering of drive-thru coronavirus testing at Shawnee Park. Vehicle traffic will be temporarily shut down during the testing campaign, which runs Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each of the next two weeks.
The city is hoping to test 350 people each day. Anyone can get tested, but people have to register in advance by clicking here.
