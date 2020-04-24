FORECAST: Afternoon sunshine before rain returns this weekend

- Rain returns for a wet Saturday
- Rainy and windy late Saturday night into at least early Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease through the second half of the morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies for parts of the afternoon. That afternoon sunshine will allow for a last-minute temperature jump to near 70°.
Clouds roll back in tonight as lows fall into the 40s and low 50s.
Rain chances increase late Saturday morning with heavier downpours at times in the afternoon; some thunderstorms are possible. Expect highs in the low to mid-60s as the rain continues. Showers will continue into Saturday night. The wind ramps up during the late evening and overnight hours with gusts over 30 mph possible. Lows will be a tad cooler, sliding into the 40s.
Low clouds and drizzle will likely hold on for the first part of Sunday with very slow clearing taking place west to east.
