FORECAST: Drying out today with some afternoon sunshine

- Rain returns for a wet Saturday
- Rainy and windy late Saturday night into at least early Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Low clouds and drizzle will start to break up later this morning to allow for some sun this afternoon. That afternoon sunshine will allow for a last-minute jump in temperatures to around 70 or so.
Clouds roll back in tonight but the rain looks to be delayed until sunrise. Lows generally in the 50s.
Rain will increase Saturday morning with heavier downpours at times in the afternoon. Even some thunder possible. Highs in the 60s.
Showers will likely continue into the night. The wind will ramp up late evening/overnight with gusts over 30 mph possible. Cooler lows in the 40s.
Low clouds and drizzle will likely hold on for the first part of Sunday with very slow clearing taking place west to east.
