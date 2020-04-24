FORECAST: Friday is the pick of the next 3 days

- More rain arrives Saturday
- Cooler weekend temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers are ending overnight with cloudy skies lingering into Friday morning.
Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Morning clouds will be slow to fade early Friday, but by late afternoon we should briefly see partly sunny skies. High temperatures will push near 70 degrees. Clouds will be back on the increase Friday night with rain chances not far behind. You can expect lows in the 50s.
Rain is likely on Saturday with a few thunderstorms possible in southern Kentucky. With periods of rain totals may reach near one inch Saturday. High temperatures will be held down thanks to the clouds and rain in the 60s.
