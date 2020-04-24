FORECAST: Windy & wet weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to roll back in overnight tonight as low temperatures stay somewhat mild, down into the lower 50s.
Rain chances increase late Saturday morning with heavier downpours at times in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms are possible well south of Louisville. A few could be strong. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s as the rain continues. Showers will continue into Saturday night, but the wind ramps up overnight as gusts over 30 mph are possible.
Low temperatures will be a tad cooler, sliding into the 40s by Sunday morning. On Sunday we’ll have rounds of light showers through the day as winds gust up to 35 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the 50s for most areas. One to two inches of rainfall possible in places!
