3 from Indiana killed in Hart County crash

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say three Central Indiana residents were killed in a collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 65 in Hart County.
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. (Central time) in the northbound lanes near the 70 mile marker when an SUV struck the rear of a tractor-trailer.
KSP has identified those killed as Dantarance Hobert, 38, the driver of the SUV; Ontaria Gilbert, 27, and Kenneth Lewis, 25, who were passengers in the vehicle. All of the victims were from of Indianapolis. A fourth person in the vehicle, also from Indianapolis, is listed is critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital.
Investigators from the KSP Bowling Green post say none of the people the SUV were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The driver of the tractor-trailer and his passenger were not injured.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.