Kentucky man’s handwritten letter helps solve unemployment nightmare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since the coronavirus hit, hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians have filed for unemployment. Many have still not seen their money.
For nine weeks, Dan Jacobe was one of those people.
“I’m going broke," Jacobe said. "I have mortgages just like everybody else. I have bills. My credit card’s almost maxed out. I’m about done.”
Jacobe was laid off in February, before the coronavirus pandemic. He said he tried to file his unemployment claim several times over the next nine weeks. He went to his regional office in person, called several other regional offices, and even tried to file online.
All of his attempts failed. So, he resorted to his last hope.
“I decided to go back and do what I knew," Jacobe said. "And what I know is snail mail.”
He hand wrote a 12-page letter, detailing every step taken since he was laid off. He sent the letter certified mail to the unemployment office in Frankfort.
Finally, on Thursday, an employee from the unemployment office called him, and helped him finalize his claim.
“It seems like it’s going to work," Jacobe said. "They promised I’d have a check in a couple of days.”
Jacobe now has a message for every other Kentuckian who is in a similar situation.
“Sit down, [and] document what you know," he said. “Prove ... put it on paper. Make sure you’ve got it right and mail it to them. It might work. I mean, it won’t hurt to try.”
On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman told WAVE 3 News the state has processed about 85 percent of the unemployment claims. She said the office is working to settle the remaining 15 percent.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.