Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University researchers will be starting a statewide study aimed at determining how widely the coronavirus has been spread. The project announced Thursday intends to take nasal swaps and blood samples from at least 5,000 people selected at radom from all areas of the state. Researchers say information about the overall virus spread isn't available since testing has focused on those seriously ill and health-care workers. The coronavirus is blamed for more than 700 Indiana deaths. More than 500,000 people in Indiana have applied for unemployment benefits over the past five weeks as many businesses and factories have closed down.