Louisville small business owners hope second round of federal relief doesn’t pass them up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More help comes down from Washington Friday as another relief package puts $370 billion into aid for small businesses.
The previous funding, $350 billion, dried up in just days before Barry Washington and so many other small business owners ever saw a dime.
“I went to look at my bank account and it said overdrawn, and I just felt like I went through depression,” Washington, who owns Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More, said.
He was left with the heartbreaking decision of closing his doors, when just a few weeks earlier he was gearing up to open his second location.
“I didn’t leave my house for three days. I just kind of sat around,” Washington said.
After being repeatedly knocked down, donations from the community the restaurant owner has served and cared for over the years, lifted him back up. Now, he is able to get both locations open on Monday.
However, small errors on his filing are stopping him from qualifying for the new round of funding.
“We are going to give it our best,” Washington said. “We have 30 employees. They have children, and we don’t want them to be left out in the cold.”
Pastry Plus, which is family-owned and run, is also counting on a second chance at getting a loan to keep them going.
“Over a course of two weeks our sales dropped by 50 percent,” owner Rachel Buster said.
Her family purchased the bakery less than six months ago and had just gotten on their feet when they had to cut hours down to weekends only.
They were also unable to get any federal help, while some larger companies were able to take big slices of the funds.
“It is frustrating, because you see these larger companies getting their loans, large loans. Ours would be very small in comparison. It’s very disheartening,” she said.
They’re still waiting to see if they’ll get a chance after they corrected small error on their filing, but experts are saying this new round of $370 billion could disappear just as fast as the first, even with new provisions that prevent large businesses from accessing the aid.
“It’s been a rocky road,” Cody Buster said. “This has just been another bump in it.”
Like Barry, the Busters are also able to pick themselves up a bit because of Louisville's overwhelming support. A Facebook post to the Louisville Takeout page has enabled them to open up during the week, starting Tuesday.
“That one post probably put us over the edge, probably made it so we can make it through this whole thing,” he said.
