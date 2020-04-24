Man wanted in Los Angeles murder case arrested in Frankfort

Along with charges associated with a Los Angeles arrest warrant for murder, Frederick McGowan now faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. (Source: Franklin County Detention Center)
April 24, 2020
Phillip Eugene Morris faces multiple charges after he reportedly attempted to obstruct law officials from making an arrest.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – FBI agents from the Louisville Field Office arrested a man in Frankfort on Thursday who is wanted on a murder charge out of Los Angeles, California.

According to a release from the FBI, 59-year-old Frederick McGowan was taken into custody around 9 p.m.

An arrest warrant alleges McGowan shot and killed a man after a verbal confrontation back on December 21, 2019.

In addition to charges associated with the warrant, McGowan now faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

A second man, 29-year-old Phillip Morris was also taken into custody at the scene after reportedly attempting to obstruct the arrest of McGowan. He faces multiple charges, including terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

