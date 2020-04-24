Meade Co. teachers hand out signs for graduating seniors

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Meade county school employees all adopted seniors for this year’s graduation.
Teachers worked together to create 400 signs for the students, and they spent Friday handing out the creations to be displayed in the students’ front yards.
“I teach mostly all seniors," Sarah Medley, a teacher, told WAVE 3 News. “Each one of them has a special place in my heart. If I could take a sign to each and everyone of them, I would.”
It wasn’t just teachers who made signs for students; the superintendent, principals, bus drivers, aids, and everyone else in the district joined in.
“It’s just a little piece to let them know that the whole community is behind them and we know how hard they work,” Meade said.
