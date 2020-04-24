Meade County nonprofit Global Disaster Outreach delivers 1,200 meals to healthcare workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the past two weeks, Meade County nonprofit Global Disaster Outreach has been collecting money to feed those on the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Global Disaster Outreach pledged to match up to $5,000 in donations. At the end of the fundraiser, Global Disaster Outreach had raised $5,290, meaning they had $10,290 to spend on meals for healthcare workers and first responders.
“The past two weeks we’ve been running a fundraiser to feed out healthcare frontline workers. Started out small, got real big,” Global Disaster Outreach president Ryan Lane said.
So big, they were able to feed 1,200 healthcare providers at several different hospitals in Louisville on Friday night. Lunches were made by Sandwich Artists at Brandenburg Subway and Radcliff Joe Prather Subway.
The nonprofit aims to help and not just those in its back yard.
“I hope that they realize that a whole, entire community outside of Louisville decided to help,” Lane said. “I think it’s important because it shows people that other people are thinking of them and they care about them and they care. We appreciate everything that these people are doing every day.”
Global Disaster Outreach not only fed healthcare workers in Louisville. For the past few days, they’ve been delivering food to every doctor’s office in Meade County, as well as every fire station and EMS station in Meade and Hardin Counties. Lane says Louisville Fire and LMEMS stations are the next on their list to feed.
As for his message to the community, it’s simple
“Be kind. Help somebody if you gotta chance and if you can, go do something for somebody else,” Lane explained.
Lane founded Global Disaster Outreach in 2017. Since then, he and his team have collected and delivered water for those in Eastern Kentucky, gone to Puerto Rico following hurricane damage, and helped countless in the Meade County area, and beyond.
