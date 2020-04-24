Muslims celebrate Ramadan by giving back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Ramadan is being celebrated differently this year due to the coronavirus.
The ninth month of the Islamic calendar began Thursday. Since there cannot be gatherings and celebrations, the community had to think of a new way to stay connected.
“We are giving out food baskets to all the needy in Louisville,” Muslim activist Khalid Awad said. “We will be giving out more than 500 parcels in Louisville thanks to all our volunteers.”
Awad said this Ramadan is difficult because many Muslims immigrate here and do not have families to celebrate with.
Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset each night during Ramadan.
