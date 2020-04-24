New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo jabs McConnell, Kentucky

(WAVE) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted Mitch McConnell again Friday, and took a few shots at the Senate Majority Leader’s home state as well.
During his daily briefing in Albany, N.Y., Cuomo jabbed McConnell for McConnell’s call this week for states to declare bankruptcy in lieu of depending on federal help as the coronavirus crisis cripples state economies from coast to coast. On Thursday, Cuomo had called it “one of the really dumb ideas of all time.”
Also Friday, Cuomo repeated that New York is the No. 1 state in contributing dollars into a “federal pot,” and cited data from the Pew Research Center that Kentucky is at the far other end of the spectrum.
“You’re not bailing out New York,” Cuomo said, directing his anger toward McConnell. “New York has bailed you out. Every year, it’s bailed you out. Mitch McConnell is a taker, not a giver. We put more money in the federal pot every year. We’re the No. 1 state in donating to the pot ... Kentucky is the No. 3 state in taking from the federal pot. They take out more from the federal pot than they put in. Every year. Every year.”
Cuomo also offered an easy explanation for the disparity in coronavirus cases between New York and Kentucky.
“Yes, New York (has) had more corovonairus cases than Kentucky,” he said. “You know why? The flights frome Europe landed in New York. The flights were not landing in Kentucky.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give his daily briefing from Frankfort at 5 p.m.
