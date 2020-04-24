North Bullitt High School seniors honored on their front lawns

SHEPHERSDVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The school year ended abruptly for many students across the country. At North Bullitt High School, seniors are being reminded their sacrifices will never be forgotten and their accomplishments are just beginning.
It has been a tough year for several students. They’re missing one another, their teachers and for seniors, monumental celebrations they can never get back like prom and graduation. In addition to honoring the class of 2020 with their pictures in front of their high school, staff members surprised the seniors by putting signs they had made for the class of 2020 in their front yards.
"It was going to be their best year then it kind of like stopped,” Noel Faith, 15, said.
Faith joined her mother and North Bullitt teacher Bethany Griffin to remind seniors although their final year stopped in its tracks, their all-nighters, determination and resilience were recognized.
"They’re really missing out on a lot and this is just a little gesture,” Griffin said.
Twenty-one teachers, counselors and administrators from the North Bullitt High School family showed up Friday to pick up signs and followed a route to tap 260 specially made signs in front of seniors homes. Their assistant principal Jessica Sturgeon said her team wanted to bring a glimpse of happiness back to what was supposed to be one of their best years.
"Our hearts are breaking for them and we know their hearts are broken,” Sturgeon said.
“You just kind of move on without anything,” Faith said. “It’s kind of weird.”
Now when they look out their windows, no matter how the year ended, North Bullitt seniors will remember they came, they saw and they conquered one of the biggest challenges the country has faced, together.
Sturgeon said there is a tentative date set in October for seniors to come back for an in-person graduation.
