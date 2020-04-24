President Trump approves Ky. disaster declaration in connection to February flooding

Federal funding is now available to state and local governments, along with certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the extreme weather in the counties of Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union, and Whitley.