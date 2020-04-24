President Trump approves Ky. disaster declaration in connection to February flooding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) – On Friday, President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky and ordered Federal assistance to supplement statewide and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from February 3 to February 29, 2020.
Federal funding is now available to state and local governments, along with certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the extreme weather in the counties of Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union, and Whitley.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire Commonwealth.
