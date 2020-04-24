Requests, availability rise for antibody tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As leaders look to open the economy again, they point to antibody testing as a way to figure out if the coronavirus has slowed down enough to do so.
And because so many people are curious about their immunity, the availability to get the test is growing. Many people just want to know if they have the virus or if they were once exposed to it and recovered.
“We were getting so many calls from people, emails and text messages,” nurse practitioner Genny Sanders said. That’s why Sanders led her business, Neighborhood NP, to begin to offer COVID-19 antibody testing. Anyone interested can go to the group’s website to get the information and fill out the form to be tested, which is basically a simple blood draw.
Neighborhood NP just recently got the ability to begin administering tests.
“This week, Quest Diagnostics announced they had this test available, and I had been waiting for it because they are the lab I use on a day-to-day basis," Sanders said.
There are two big reasons for antibody testing: First, the ability for someone to donate plasma as coronavirus survivors can try and help someone else battling the virus with those antibodies. Second, the test can help researchers and doctors advising cities and states understand more about the virus and possibly certain immunity that may be key when it comes to opening businesses back up.
“It’s going to provide more data for our epidemiologists and specialists around the country so that we can learn more about this disease," Sanders said.
Still, there are many questions out there. For example, researchers don’t know if immunity fades. That’s why Sanders advises those being tested to be cautious with results.
“It’s not to tell you that you’re immune and you can go back out into the community and feel safe," Sanders said. "We still want to practice social distancing, hand washing, wearing masks when possible, until we get more data. but it will at least allow people to know, if they potentially were exposed, especially if they never got sick.”
The nurse practitioner said that while insurance pays for the test, make sure the provider accepts your insurance. Many providers can request the test.
