StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

We are still on track for a nice afternoon to quickly develop as the clouds break up to allow for a quick warm-up.
Our next system is slowing down a bit but it is still expected to start sending in rain bands Saturday morning with off/on downpours into the afternoon/evening. It looks to turn into a more steady light rain later Saturday night into Sunday. The wind will ramp up as well Saturday night into Sunday as the chilly air flows in with gusts as high as the 25-35 mph range...especially for our Indiana counties.
Sunday is still a location-type of day as those west of I-65 have a better chance at some sunshine with highs in the 60s while those along/east of I-65 will hold onto the clouds/showers longer. Those that keep the clouds all day long will struggle to get out of the 40s Louisville looks to be right on the line for both ideas so that is why the details on the forecast will likely keep changing.
Next week will start off quiet but a strong system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday with thunderstorms. Current indications are it will also be slow to leave down so the cool air and light rain behind it may linger into Thursday.
This pattern of cool attacks will start to ease back as we enter May.
The video update has more!
