UK’s Bowden picked by Raiders in third round of NFL Draft

(WAVE) - UK All-American Lynn Bowden, Jr., was the #80 pick in the NFL Draft, going in the third round on Friday night to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bowden won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football and was a first team All-American as an all-purpose player.
He was UK’s leading receiver and made the move to quarterback, rushing for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns and leading the Cats to a Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech.
The Raiders selected Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs with pick #12 in the first round on Thursday night.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.